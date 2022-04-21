ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) has been given a €52.00 ($55.91) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 160.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($52.69) target price on ZEAL Network in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on ZEAL Network in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($60.22) target price on ZEAL Network in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get ZEAL Network alerts:

Shares of ETR TIM opened at €20.00 ($21.51) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.00. ZEAL Network has a 1 year low of €16.00 ($17.20) and a 1 year high of €24.40 ($26.24).

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZEAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEAL Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.