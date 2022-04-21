Zendesk (ZEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Zendesk to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Zendesk has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zendesk to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zendesk stock opened at $126.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.00 and a 200-day moving average of $109.39. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $155.62.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $866,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,278.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $967,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,199 shares of company stock worth $10,312,296 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

