Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) to announce ($1.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.08). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($4.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.39) to ($4.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.23. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

ZNTL opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.59. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $87.19.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $30,188.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,307 shares of company stock worth $7,527,251 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

