Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting cancers. The company’s lead programs consist of ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer which is in clinical stage. It operates principally in New York and San Diego. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

ZNTL stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.28. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.23. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $34,708.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $30,188.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,307 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,251 over the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,521,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,157 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

