$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chefs’ Warehouse.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $558.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.70 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King raised their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,411,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,211,000 after purchasing an additional 181,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $36.00 on Friday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.98 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

