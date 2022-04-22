-$0.03 EPS Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). NeoPhotonics reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.14 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NPTN. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $263,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,094 shares of company stock worth $765,208. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 46,727 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,698,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 441,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 93,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,003,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.24. 17,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,409. The stock has a market cap of $809.67 million, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

