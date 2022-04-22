-$0.05 EPS Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Myriad Genetics posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 561,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,318. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

