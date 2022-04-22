-$0.12 EPS Expected for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clearway Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.06). Clearway Energy posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 138.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clearway Energy.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million.

CWEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 315.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 198.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,822,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 136,015 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at $3,027,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth about $2,859,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth about $2,781,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

