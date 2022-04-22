$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. KAR Auction Services posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. TheStreet upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,853. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth about $86,357,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,707 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,237 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after buying an additional 1,363,601 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,856 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

