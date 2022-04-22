$0.16 EPS Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. BrightView posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair lowered shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of BV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,206. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. BrightView has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,991,000 after acquiring an additional 181,308 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,021,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,879,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,353 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 17.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,492,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,793,000 after acquiring an additional 371,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,329,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

