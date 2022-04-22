-$0.16 EPS Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Luminar Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. The business had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $1,901,008.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $217,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,314,750 and sold 523,062 shares worth $7,435,589. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 84.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,628 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 101,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 171.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 555,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,730,000 after acquiring an additional 724,816 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $12.87 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a current ratio of 21.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.