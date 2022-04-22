-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). BELLUS Health posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.81). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BELLUS Health.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%.

BLU has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $4,506,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU opened at $8.11 on Friday. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.29.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

