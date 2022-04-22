-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on EVFM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $0.53 to $0.57 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVFM. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 181,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 472,459 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,848 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVFM opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.37. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.62.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

