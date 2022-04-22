-$0.19 EPS Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.19). Smartsheet posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $94,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 2,100 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $116,781.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 9,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,281. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.