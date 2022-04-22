-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.22). Design Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.49 million and a P/E ratio of -15.60.

In other news, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $10,782,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arsani William acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $474,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,863,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 603,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 44,396 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

