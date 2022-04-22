-$0.22 EPS Expected for BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.33). BioCardia reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioCardia.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 87.02% and a negative net margin of 1,243.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCardia by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 25,815 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BioCardia during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCDA opened at $1.55 on Friday. BioCardia has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

