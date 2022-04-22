-$0.26 EPS Expected for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enlivex Therapeutics.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,351. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $123.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

