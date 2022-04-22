-$0.31 EPS Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.33). Berkeley Lights reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 31.78% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. The company has a market cap of $363.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 6.60. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $53.42.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,872 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,395 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 588.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,177,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,546,000 after acquiring an additional 831,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,150,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,502,000 after acquiring an additional 792,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.