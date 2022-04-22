-$0.31 EPS Expected for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 181.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Granite Construction.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $683.20 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

GVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GVA. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GVA stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 193,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.16 and a beta of 1.44. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $44.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 371.46%.

Granite Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Construction (GVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.