-$0.38 EPS Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.47). Cumulus Media reported earnings of ($1.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.65 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CMLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cumulus Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cumulus Media by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMLS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. 2,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

