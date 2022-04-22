$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.38. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

LMST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 78,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Limestone Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

