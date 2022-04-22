$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) to announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.43. Tivity Health reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TVTY. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,997. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.30. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

