$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.44. Xylem reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.45.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 20.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 26.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $86.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,816. Xylem has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

