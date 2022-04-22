$0.45 EPS Expected for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. United States Cellular posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 105,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,370. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.65. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In related news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $650,714.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $84,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,034,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 109,109 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth $2,858,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth $2,704,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 71,938 shares during the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

