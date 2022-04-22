$0.46 EPS Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. DocuSign posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,948 shares of company stock worth $3,317,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,854,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 6,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,606,000 after acquiring an additional 799,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.77 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

