$0.47 EPS Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Community also posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Community in the third quarter worth $2,288,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Community by 2.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 5.6% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 360,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community in the third quarter worth $1,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Community stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431. First Community has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $153.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. First Community’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

