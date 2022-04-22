$0.57 EPS Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.58. CubeSmart reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after buying an additional 5,368,608 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,723,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,531,000 after acquiring an additional 569,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 906,388 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,047,000 after purchasing an additional 58,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,419 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,545. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. CubeSmart has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $57.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 157.80%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

