$0.58 EPS Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Coca-Cola posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 512,819 shares of company stock worth $32,431,674. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $65.31. 984,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,807,170. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $283.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

