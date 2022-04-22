-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ERYTECH Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ERYTECH Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. ( NASDAQ:ERYP Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

ERYP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,994. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

