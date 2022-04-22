$0.70 EPS Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. Iron Mountain reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $391,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.8% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 162,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 132.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 261,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after acquiring an additional 149,402 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 23.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 679.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $57.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,832. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $38.56 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 159.36%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.