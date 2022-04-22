-$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.74). Oncorus reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($2.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Oncorus in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oncorus by 1.2% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,755,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oncorus by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 248,560 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Oncorus by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 361,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 26,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oncorus by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oncorus stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.31. 371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,095. Oncorus has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $33.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 5.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

