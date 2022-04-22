-$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the lowest is ($1.00). Repare Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($2.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($3.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of RPTX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.68. 142,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,352. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $489.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.60. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 148,876 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 104,335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $702,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

