$0.93 EPS Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) will report $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 196,350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 303.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 28,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 101,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.09. The stock had a trading volume of 212,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,920. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.46. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

