$0.94 EPS Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.98. 514,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,522. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $890,974.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

