$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Service Co. International reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.
Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.
SCI opened at $70.81 on Friday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.19%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.
Service Co. International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.
