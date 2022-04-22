$1.11 EPS Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Agilent Technologies posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

A traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.29. 2,154,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,407. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $123.06 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

