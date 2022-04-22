$1.54 Million in Sales Expected for Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) will post $1.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $2.05 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year sales of $4.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 million to $4.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.91 million, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $24.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million.

Several brokerages have commented on FTRP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of FTRP opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Field Trip Health has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Field Trip Health in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Field Trip Health by 2,422.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Field Trip Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.

