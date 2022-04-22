$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVTR. Barclays increased their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.59.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after buying an additional 2,937,760 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,827,000 after acquiring an additional 117,325 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,720,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,272,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,622,000 after purchasing an additional 475,370 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.