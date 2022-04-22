$116.10 Million in Sales Expected for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) to announce $116.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.70 million to $116.50 million. Momentive Global posted sales of $102.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year sales of $504.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $518.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $571.85 million, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $578.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNTV. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

Shares of Momentive Global stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.37. Momentive Global has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $67,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $59,418.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Momentive Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Momentive Global by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

