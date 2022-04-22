$124.79 Million in Sales Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $124.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.37 million and the lowest is $123.38 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $117.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $508.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.47 million to $515.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $559.99 million, with estimates ranging from $513.71 million to $599.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

FR opened at $64.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.46. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

