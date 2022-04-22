$136.50 Million in Sales Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) to post $136.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.60 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $146.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $604.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $610.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $650.04 million, with estimates ranging from $634.60 million to $658.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDD. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $94,570.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,838 shares of company stock valued at $402,804 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 350.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter worth $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in 3D Systems by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDD stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.27. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.21.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

