$139.43 Million in Sales Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $139.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.30 million. Livent posted sales of $91.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $582.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.30 million to $593.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $706.63 million, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $764.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. Livent has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,165.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 27.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 27.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

