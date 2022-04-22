$165.07 Million in Sales Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $165.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.20 million and the lowest is $165.00 million. Anaplan posted sales of $129.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $744.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $744.51 million to $745.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $930.34 million, with estimates ranging from $921.90 million to $947.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.81.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $341,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $3,001,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,906 shares of company stock worth $6,927,842 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 38.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PLAN stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 1.90.

About Anaplan (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.