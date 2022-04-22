$17.23 Million in Sales Expected for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) will report sales of $17.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.70 million. AFC Gamma reported sales of $4.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 267.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year sales of $84.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $89.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $128.85 million, with estimates ranging from $93.86 million to $146.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 55.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AFC Gamma by 291,391.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,002,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after buying an additional 1,002,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,887 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 525,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 37,894 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 312,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter worth about $5,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.18 million and a PE ratio of 12.01. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

