$177.86 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) will post $177.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.63 million and the lowest is $176.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $138.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $772.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.88 million to $775.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $904.20 million, with estimates ranging from $896.05 million to $912.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.67.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 488.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $238.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.68 and its 200-day moving average is $206.81. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $245.17. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

