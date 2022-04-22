$183.35 Million in Sales Expected for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) will report $183.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $183.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year sales of $762.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760.90 million to $763.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $828.65 million, with estimates ranging from $827.60 million to $829.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCCS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

In related news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $162,457,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,238,944 shares in the company, valued at $76,457,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

