1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

1st Source has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect 1st Source to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.06. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 33.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1st Source in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth $6,303,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 1st Source by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,310,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,012,000 after buying an additional 45,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 1st Source by 186.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 35,012 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in 1st Source by 174.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in 1st Source by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source (Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.