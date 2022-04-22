1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%.

SRCE traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,158. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in 1st Source by 174.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in 1st Source by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in 1st Source by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

