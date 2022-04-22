1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Announces Earnings Results

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 33.40%.

NASDAQ:SRCE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.34. 1,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,158. 1st Source has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get 1st Source alerts:

SRCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1st Source in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 19.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 1st Source by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in 1st Source by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in 1st Source by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in 1st Source by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in 1st Source by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile (Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.