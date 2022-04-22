1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

DIBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

DIBS traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.54. 97,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,607. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter valued at $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter valued at $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1stdibs.Com (DIBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.